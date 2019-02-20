San Pedro Tiger Sharks fall short against 2018 NEBL Sub-champions

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks fell to the Dangriga Dream Ballers on Saturday, 16th in their attempt to clinch first place in the ongoing 2019 National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) Tournament. This loss places them in second place, where they had been for the past weeks. This is the second defeat the island team has experienced since the beginning of the season. They currently have three wins and two losses with a total of eight points accumulated in the current standings.

The Tiger Sharks travelled to Dangriga Town to take on the Dangriga Dream Ballers inside the Russel Chiste Garcia Auditorium. The Tiger Sharks narrowly stole the first quarter, 16-15, but in the second quarter, the home squad was tough, taking advantage of a few mistakes by their opponent. Dangriga jumped out to a 45-33 lead at halftime.

During the next two quarters of the game, Dangriga Dream Ballers were able to control the pace and tempo of the match. The island boys tried their best to narrow the gap, but the Dream Ballers were faster and in no mood to make it easy for the Sharks. The Dangriga team stole the third quarter and comfortably sealed the game by netting their fourth win 79-66, claiming first place and boasting the best record in the ongoing season with a total of nine points.

Dangriga Dream Ballers were led by Daniel Conorquie, who had the game high of 21 points, with 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. American Delvon Henderson also finished with a double-double, netting 17 points and ripping 11 boards to go with four blocked shots. Edgar Mitchell had 14 points, 11 dimes and five rebounds, along with two steals. Former Tiger Shark Jamal Kelly tallied 14 points, four steals, three rebounds, and three assists.

Meanwhile for the Tiger Sharks, the main star was American Martevious Adams, who finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds. Captain Kurt Burgess netted 11 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Keith Pollard chipped in with 11 points and three assists, and Douglas Valley added 10 points.

Another game played during the fifth week of the NEBL was Mirage/Smart Hurricanes against Belize City Defenders. Held inside the Belize City Civic Center, the defending champions Hurricanes were able to grab a marginal 18-17 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, they were at a disadvantage with a 36-34 score. During the third quarter, Hurricanes made a comeback, taking a 54-53 lead going into the fourth quarter. Hurricanes once again gave up their lead in the part of the game against back-to-back three pointers, giving the Belize City Defenders their 76-72 victory.

The NEBL will skip one weekend to give way to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Basketball Cup taking place at the Civic Center beginning Friday, February 22nd. The event will include games between the national teams from Bahamas, Cuba, Antigua and of course Belize. The schedule for the games is as follow:

Friday, February 22nd- Bahamas vs. Cuba at 6PM

Antigua vs. Belize at 8:30PM

Saturday, February 23rd- Bahamas vs. Antigua at 6PM

Cuba vs. Belize at 8:30PM

Sunday, February 24th- Cuba vs. Antigua at 6PM

Bahamas vs. Belize at 8:30PM

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the games. NEBL games will resume on Thursday, February 28th with Belize City Defenders against Verdes at the Civic Center.

