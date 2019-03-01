NEBL returns this weekend; San Pedro Tiger Sharks play their first home game on the island

The National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) Tournament is back this weekend after taking a break to give way to the International Basketball Federation World Basketball Cup qualifying quadrangular games. Held from February 22nd through the 24th, the tournament saw Belize claim third place at the end of the competition.

One of the most anticipated NEBL games is the ‘re-match’ between the San Pedro Tiger Sharks and Dangriga Dream Ballers, who climbed to first place in the NEBL after defeating the island team on February 16th. The game is taking place on Saturday, March 2nd in San Pedro. This is the first game they play in San Pedro for the season, and according to the NEBL, all remaining home games for the season will take place on the island.

All fans are invited to come out and support the San Pedro Tiger Sharks as they play one of their most important games in the season. Tipoff is at 9PM at the San Pedro High School Auditorium. Entrance is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Children under the age of five enter for free.

