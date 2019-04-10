San Pedro Pirates win 3-0 against Wagiya Sporting Club

Only two weeks remain in the Premiere League of Belize’s (PLB) 2019 Closing Season, and the San Pedro Pirates are leading the chart with 26 points overall. On Sunday, April 6th the island team nabbed its third consecutive victory, this time against Wagiya Sporting Club. They walked off with a 3-0 score from the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town.

The match began promptly at 4PM, with San Pedro Pirates determine to continue their hot winning streaked and remain in the PLB’s first place position. At minute 24, Pirates’ Anderson Cordoba found his way to the net and scored the first goal for his team. A few minutes later, Pirates’ Luis Valdez took advantage of an opportunity at the net and nailed a second goal for the island team. Dangriga upped its defense and no more score were netted. The first half came to an end with Pirates leading 2-0.

After the break, the Pirates were amped up to secure the victory, and within minutes Facundo Garnier scored another goal. The match then saw strong defense from both teams, and no more goals were registered. When game ended, it was a 3-0 victory for the San Pedro Pirates.

Other matches taking place during the weekend saw Police United F.C winning 1-0 against Altitude Assassins, Belize Defense Force defeating Freedom Fighters 4-1, and Verdes F.C and Belmopan Bandits ending their match 0-0

The PLB current standings have San Pedro Pirates at the top of the chart with 26 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 20 points, Belmopan Bandits has 19 points, and BDF and Police United have 18 points. Following the top four teams are Altitude F.C with 14 points, Freedom Fighters with 10 points and Wagiya Sporting Club with eight points.

For their next match San Pedro Pirates will be playing at home against BDF F.C on Saturday, April 13th. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. ALL islanders are invited to come out and support the island team.

