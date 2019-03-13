With 1-1 draw against Freedom Fighters, San Pedro Pirates slip #2 in PLB

For the ninth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) the San Pedro Pirates traveled to Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District to go up against Freedom Fighters on Sunday, March 10th. The island team fought hard to take the victory and retain the PLB’s first place position, but at the end of the game time, it was a 1-1 draw.

The match kicked off at 4PM from the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda Town, with both teams aiming for victory. Due to strong defense from both teams, the first half came to an end with no one opening the scoreboard.

After the break, both teams came back fierce and determined to open the scoreboard. At minute 50, an auto goal by Freedom Fighters Onest Martinez gave the island team a 1-0 lead. The game continued, seeing strong crosses and passes by both teams. At minute 89, Freedom Fighters evened the match with a goal by Jaren Lambey. When the long whistle blew, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Other matches taking place during the weekend saw Belmopan Bandits winning 3-1 against Assassins Altitude, Verdes F.C defeating Police United F.C 5-0 and Belize Defense Force (BDF) coming out victorious with a 1-0 score over Wagiya Sporting Club.

The PLB current standings have Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with 18 points, followed by San Pedro Pirates F.C with 17 points and Belmopan Bandits with 15 points. Following the top three teams are Police United F.C with 12 points and Assassins Altitude with 11 points. While BDF and Freedom Fighters have nine points each. At the bottom of the chart is Wagiya Sporting Club with eight points.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be traveling to Belmopan City to go up against Police United F.C on Sunday, March 17th. The match is scheduled to begin at 4PM at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium. Anyone interested in accompanying the Pirates as a fan can contact 608-6396.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS