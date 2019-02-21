San Pedro Pirates win 1-0 against BDF

For the sixth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season 2019 the San Pedro Pirates traveled to Belize City to face Belize Defense Force (BDF) on Sunday, February 17th. The island team won with a 1-0 score over BDF, managing to remain in the second place position of the PLB rankings for the second week consecutive.

The game kicked off at 4PM at the MCC Grounds in Belize City. Both went hard on each other, defending their goals fiercely. With no goal in sight, the first half ended 0-0.

After the break, both teams came back determined to open the scoreboard. At minute 55, San Pedro Pirates’ Jesse Smith managed to succeed, nailing a beautiful goal for his team. After that, the match saw both teams controlling the ball equally. BDF tried their best to even the match-up, but all attempts were futile. At the sounds of the long whistle, the San Pedro Pirates were declared victorious, 1-0.

Other matches taking place during the weekend saw Verdes F.C and Altitude Assassins drawing 1-1, the Belmopan Bandits winning 3-1 over Police United F.C and Wagiya Sporting Club and Freedom Fighters drawing 0-0.

The San Pedro Pirates F.C and Belmopan Bandits are technically tied for the first-place position in this week’s standings, with 12 points each. However, due to goal aggregate, San Pedro Pirates are in the second-place position with nine goals, while Belmopan Bandits take first place with ten goals. Following the top two teams is Verdes F.C with 11 points and Assassins Altitude with 10 points. Police United F.C has six points and BDF, Wagiya Sporting Club and Freedom Fighters F.C have five points each.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates F.C will be playing at home, facing the Belmopan Bandits on Saturday, February 16th. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. Everyone is invited to come out and support the island team in their home match.

