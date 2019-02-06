San Pedro Pirates win 1-0 against Assassins Altitude F.C

In the fourth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season 2019, the San Pedro Pirates F.C traveled to Independence Village, Stann Creek District to face Assassins Altitude F.C. at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium on Saturday, February 2nd. The match saw the island team claiming a 1-0 victory.

At 7:30PM, both teams took to the pitch, determined to control the ball and the game. Throughout the first half, both teams held tight to a strong defense, not allowing a score on either side. The match went to the halftime break with a 0-0 score.

In the second half, both teams brought some aggression, seeking to open the scoreboard and take the victory. At minute 77, San Pedro Pirates’ Jesse Smith found his way to the net and nailed a solid goal. With the island team leading 1-0, the Assassins tried their best to even the score, but all attempts were futile. When the match came to an end, the San Pedro Pirates claimed their second victory of the season with a 1-0 final score.

The current standings of the PLB have Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with nine points, followed by Belmopan Bandits with eight points and San Pedro Pirates F.C, Assassin Altitude F.C and Police United F.C with six points each. Wagiya Sporting Club and Belize Defense Force have four points each and at the bottom of the chart is Freedom Fighters F.C with three points.

For their next match, San Pedro Pirates will be playing at home against Wagiya Sporting club on Saturday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium. Everyone is invited to come out and support the island team.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS