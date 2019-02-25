San Pedro Pirates in the 1st place position on PLB charts after 2-1 win against Belmopan Bandits

The San Pedro Pirates F.C made history this weekend at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town, after defeating the Belmopan Bandits and claiming the first place position in the Premiere League of Belize 2019 Closing Season chart standings. The island team fought hard for their victory and managed to defeat the Belmopan Bandits with a 2-1 point score.

The match began promptly at 7:30PM, with the Pirates determined for a home victory. The Belmopan Bandits were also ravenous for victory, and did not make it easy it for the island team. The first half saw a tight match, with both teams pushing each other hard. The first half came to an end with a 0-0 score, the result of strong defense.

After the break, the match intensified even more. At minute 63, San Pedro Pirates’ Facundo Garnier found his way to the net and nailed the first goal for the home team. Belmopan Bandits responded with their own goal at minute 69, courtesy of Kevin Vicente. With the match even, the pressure was on for both teams. At minute 83, a penalty kick by Pirates’ Anderson Cordova took the match to 2-1. Down by one goal, the visiting team made many attempts to score again, but all were futile. When the long whistle blew, it was the San Pedro Pirates with a 2-1 victory.

This is the first time San Pedro Pirates F.C makes it to the first place position in the PLB charts. San Pedro Pirates Manager Tony Maldonado told The San Pedro Sun that they are happy with how much they have accomplished this season, and they look forward to continue giving their best. “With the team now on top of the chart, our vision is to win the tournament. We believe that we are capable of doing it. We thank all our players who continue to play their hearts on the field and proudly represent our island. I’m also thankful with the island residents who come out and support during our local games and cheer for us, as it is very important as they give the players more energy and courage to play better. Thanks once again to our coaches, fans and sponsors for making the Pirates proud to represent our island,” said Maldonado.

Other matches taking place during the week saw Freedom Fighters F.C winning 1-0 over Altitude Assassins, Police United F.C defeated Belize Defense Force 2-1, and Verdes F.C won 1-0 against Wagiya Sporting Club.

The PLB current standings have San Pedro Pirates F.C at the top of the chart with 15 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 14 points and Belmopan Bandits with 12 points. Following the top three teams is Altitude Assassins with 10 points, Police United F.C with nine points and Freedom Fighters with eight points. At the bottom of the chart is Wagiya Sporting Club and BDF with five points each.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates F.C will be playing another home game against Verdes F.C on Sunday, March 3rd. The game is scheduled to begin at 3PM at the Ambergris Stadium. ALL islanders are invited to come out and support the island team in their home game.

