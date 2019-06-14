2019 NALC Quarterfinals begins: Los Catrachos F.C lose 5-2 against Barrack Road F.C

During the first match of the 2019 National Amateur League Championship (NALC) Football Tournament Quarterfinals playoffs, Los Catrachos F.C hosted Belize City’s Barrack Road F.C at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, June 8th. The match saw both teams going hard for the win, but when the long whistle blew, it was a clear 5-2 victory for Barrack Road F.C.

The match began promptly at 7:30PM with Los Catrachos F.C scoring their first goal at minute 12 courtesy of Jordi Craft. At minute 17, Barrack’s Leocadio Briceño responded with a goal for his team. The match continued with both teams controlling the ball equally. At minute 21, Barrack Road F.C managed to make it to the net and scored a second goal courtesy of Harold Thompson. At minute 45 Catracho’s Carlos Castillo managed to net a next goal, going to a break with a 2-2 score tie.

After the break, Barrack Road F.C came back fierce scoring their first goal within few minutes into the match courtesy of Thompson. At minute 59, due to a penalty shot in favor of Barrack Road scored by Steven Bazea, they took the lead; 4-2. Los Catrachos F.C then had many attempts to score a goal, but all were futile. Barrack Road’s Briceño took advantage of another opportunity at minute 70, taking his team a 5-2 score lead. When the long whistle blew, it was a 5-2 victory for the visiting team.

For Los Catrachos F.C to advance to NALC Semifinals playoffs, they will have to win their next match against Barrack Road F.C with at least a 4-0 score.

For the second match of the 2019 NALC Quarterfinals playoffs, Los Catrachos F.C will be traveling to Belize City to go against Barrack Road F.C. The match is scheduled to start at 4PM at the MCC Grounds in Belize City. For more information on how to accompany Los Catrachos as a fan, you can call 608-6396.

