Another big home win for the San Pedro Tiger Sharks!

With a 93-56 blowout over Dangriga Dream Ballers, San Pedro Tiger Sharks once again defended their home turf and are 4-1 in the 2020 season of the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL). The defending champions will fight for the top spot against 4-1 Belize City Defenders, who along with Orange Walk Running Rebels emerged victorious during the fifth week of basketball action.

On Friday, February 14th, Orange Walk Running Rebels hosted the Belmopan Bandits in Orange Walk Town. The home squad began with a 26-22 lead at the end the first quarter, which extended to 49-40 by halftime. The Belmopan Bandits answered every surge from the Orange Walk Rebels, cutting into the lead and trailing by three points in the final quarter. However, the Rebels maintained their lead with some key scores, and sealed the game 94-86 in their favour.

In southern Belize, the Belize City Defenders paid a visit to the Punta Gorda Panthers that same day. The newest team in the league controlled the tempo of the first quarter of the match, but by halftime, Defenders had secured a 36-27 lead. The visiting team wasted no time in the third quarter, extending the score to 57-44. The Punta Gorda Panthers could not close the gap, and fell short 75-65 at the end of the game.

On Saturday, February 15th, San Pedro Tiger Sharks hosted the Dangriga Dream Ballers at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The home team had a comfortable start, controlling the game and jumping to an early 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tiger Sharks continued with their offensive tactic and by halftime, had extended the lead to 43-22. Dangriga Dream Ballers could not cut into the score, which ballooned to 93-56 by the end of the fourth quarter.

With this win, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks are Belize City Defenders at 4-1 apiece. The island team will be traveling to Belize City on Friday, February 21st in an attempt to grab the top spot in the current NEBL standings.

The island team was led by Antone Robinson Jr., who had the game high with 17 points to go with 15 rebounds. Jihad Wright recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, along with seven assists. Big man Martevious Adams scored 16 points, while Winston Pratt finished with 12 points.

The basketball action for the upcoming weekend will see four games. They include:

Friday, February 21 at 8:45 PM – Belize City Defenders vs. San Pedro Tiger Sharks at the Belize Civic Center

Friday, February 21 at 9:15PM – Belmopan Bandits vs. Belize Hurricanes at the Hill Top Basketball Court

Saturday, February 22 at 8:45PM – Verdes vs. Dangriga Dream Ballers at the Sacred Heart College Auditorium

Saturday, February 22 at 9:00PM – Orange Walk Running Rebels vs. Punta Gorda Panthers at the Orange

Walk Multi-Purpose Complex

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS