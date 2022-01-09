FFB’s Iris Centeno travels to Spain for FIFA Coach Education Course

Another Belizean woman continues to excel in the football world. On Friday, January 7th, Director of Women’s Football at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), Iris Centeno, left the country to pursue her Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) ‘C’ License Coaching course in Valencia, Spain.

The UEFA C Licence is a qualification designed for coaches looking to develop their skills in helping players improve and get more familiar with football through practice and competition. Centeno is the first and only woman in Belize to hold a Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) C License certificate and a CONCACAF D License, FFB License, and numerous Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) coaching certificates. Centeno was awarded the full football coaching scholarship in September 2021 from FIFA Women’s Development Programme. The scholarship covers the course’s instruction, examinations, practical internship, and mentorship. It also covers accommodation, meals, medical services, internal transportation, and flight cost to and from Spain.

According to FFB, the course provides coaches with a systematic way to improve their knowledge and skills in the theoretical and practical aspects. The course breakdown includes 60 academic hours in the classroom and 150 applicable teaching hours with a professional club. In addition to football content, participants will receive intensive education in anatomy, physiology, sport psychology, sport pedagogy, sport management/administration, and research.

Centeno is proud of the opportunity and hopes to continue encouraging support for women’s football in Belize. Her love for the sport has given her the privilege to represent the country as a former player in the female national football team. She also led as head coach of the U-17 Women’s National Team and an assistant coach of the U-20 Women’s National Team.

The FFB wishes Centeno all the best as she begins completing this prestigious coaching course in Europe. Centeno is expected to complete the training in June of this year.

