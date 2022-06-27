San Pedro Pirates girls win first game of the NAWL’s semi-finals

The island’s female football team, the San Pedro Pirates, overcame Jewel Fury 2-1 in the first leg of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) semi-finals on Saturday, June 25th, at the Ambergris Stadium.

Jewel Fury is considered one of the toughest teams in the tournament, and it took the San Pedro team 40 minutes to open the score against the visiting squad. Island player Elva Nuñez defeated Jewel Fury’s goalkeeper with the aid of a crossed ball from the right side of the pitch. The first half ended with the San Pedro Pirates leading 1-0.

In the first minutes of the second half, Jewel Fury made a comeback, and at minute 49, evened the game with a goal by Khalydia Velasquez. But the island team was not going to stop at a draw or let the visiting team leave with the win. The island girls went on the offensive, and at minute 89, Tamara Baptist outran Jewel Fury’s defense. After one-to-one with the goalkeeper, Baptist comfortably scored San Pedro’s second goal sealing the game 2-1.

San Pedro is in second place in the NAWL tournament with this win. They are now getting ready for the second leg of the semi-finals this Saturday, July 2nd when they face Jewel Fury at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in the capital city of Belmopan.

Other games over the weekend saw Sagitun Girlz overcoming Rumberas 3-0 and Wagiya United SC beating Cayo Dreamers 3-0. Bay City FC crushed Santa Elena Strikers 11-0.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS