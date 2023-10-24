Remnants of Tropical Depression to bring rainfall to Belize

As the 2023 Hurricane Season continues in the Caribbean and Atlantic basin, a tropical depression named ‘Twenty-One’ is dissipating over Nicaragua. Its remnants are expected to soak other parts of Central America, including Belize. The National Meteorological Service of Belize forecasted on Tuesday, October 24th, a potential for excessive rainfall to start tonight and continue tomorrow, Wednesday, across the country.

The remnants of the tropical depression over Nicaragua are reportedly moving toward the west-northwest at three miles per hour. The maximum sustained winds are estimated at 25 miles per hour with some higher gusts. The weather conditions in Belize are predicted to be moist and unstable, affecting most parts of the country. Showers and thunderstorms are expected around the country, increasing tonight and tomorrow morning. Belizeans nationwide are asked to stay tuned to weather forecast updates and prepare for the inclement weather.

The Hurricane Season starts in June and ends on November 30th. Even though no significant storm has threatened Belize yet, it has been considered a very active season, with 21 weather systems developing and seven strengthening into hurricanes. Hurricane Tammy is currently the only active hurricane in the open Atlantic Ocean, located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Currently, two names remain on the 2023 list of storms for this season. These are Vince and Witney. There have been 19 named storms, making this an above-average season regarding named storms. During an average season, 14 named storms form in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

The season was initially predicted to be near-average due to the El Niño phenomenon. It has been intense over the past weeks. The National Meteorological Service of Belize warned about change in the season in September, forecasting stronger weather disturbances between October and November. As such, Belizeans can expect a tropical storm anytime between now and the end of the hurricane season.

For now, it is mainly heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the country, so disaster management organizations around the country have issued notices. In Belize, the National Emergency Management Organization warned residents living in flood-prone areas to review their preparedness plan and take proper precautions. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, residents in places like San Mateo, San Pedrito, DFC, and any other area prone to flooding are asked to prepare for heavy rainfall’s effects and stay informed. The public is invited to listen to official information shared by the National Meteorological Service of Belize for further updates on the weather.

