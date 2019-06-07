PUP Standard Bearer Andre Perez donates to San Pedro Police Department

The Belize Rural South (BRS) People’ s United Party (PUP) standard-bearer, Andre Perez donated a much-needed air conditioner and two printers/scanners to the San Pedro Police Department on Wednesday, June 5th. The donation was received by Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes along with other police officers. The donated items are expected to positively benefit the department.

The AC and one of the printers/scanners are to be installed at the prosecution offices at the Magistrate Court. The other printer will be used downstairs by the police officers for purposes of recording and filing citizen statement. Perez shared with The San Pedro Sun that these donations were badly needed at the San Pedro Police Department, so he decided to donate it to them as the PUP standard-bearer and an entrepreneur. “The San Pedro Police Department does a great job on the island and I believe that they deserve to work in good conditions and have the necessary resources to continue doing their job,” he said. Perez also stated that there are many more needs in the Police Department, and as such, he is committed to work hand in hand with them to try to assist in any way possible.

Superintendent Reyes thanked Perez for the donations and stated that these much-needed resources are going to help them to improve the quality and efficiency of their work.

The San Pedro Police Department remains committed on keeping the island community safe. To report any crime you can call 206-2022 or visit the station on Pescador Drive. Tips will remain anonymous.

