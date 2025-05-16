Truck Companies Consider Legal Action Over Downtown San Pedro Restrictions

A group of truck company representatives in San Pedro Town has retained legal counsel following new restrictions imposed by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). The restrictions prohibit large and container trucks from traversing the downtown area. The restriction, publicly announced by the SPTC on April 30th, is being challenged as unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional in a letter issued by Belize City-based law firm Elrington and Company.

The SPTC’s April 30th notice stated: “Our official notice stands! Large trucks are no longer allowed to cross within the town core, which is from the southern gas station along Blake Street to the Boca del Rio Bridge.” The regulation, which came into effect at the end of April, mandates that all large trucks and cargo must now be transported via barge to designated drop-off points in the northern and southern parts of the island.

According to an SPTC representative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Council has discontinued bridge passes for large trucks and continues to work with trucking companies to assist with the transition. Some companies have already begun using barges from both the eastern and western shores of the island.

However, others have not complied and are now seeking legal redress. In a letter dated May 7th and addressed to the Mayor and the SPTC, attorney Elrington represents Abel Guerrero and eight other licensed truck operators. The letter asserts that the truckers’ livelihoods depend on their legal right to operate within San Pedro and argues that the Council’s restriction lacks proper legislative authority.

“That admission is legally decisive: any attempt to restrict the work of our clients based on this notice is unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. It constitutes an unjustifiable deprivation of their right to work and operate their business, protected under Section 17 of the Constitution of Belize, which safeguards all citizens from arbitrary deprivation of their right to work,” the letter states. It also demands the immediate cessation of all enforcement actions by traffic officers or any other SPTC agents, asserting that the directive is null and void until properly legislated.

The SPTC has previously indicated that it is working in collaboration with Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and the Ministry of Transport to finalize official legislation supporting the new regulation.

Reports have also emerged of truck drivers attempting to cross the Boca del Rio Bridge and allegedly threatening traffic officers and municipal staff. The SPTC is reportedly reviewing its legal options and preparing an official response.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez has publicly stated that limited exceptions to the rule may be granted. Trucks delivering materials to downtown projects may be allowed entry during off-peak hours, such as 4AM or after 5PM, under the supervision of the Traffic Department. However, container trucks remain fully restricted, with all cargo to be offloaded at designated barge stations.

The regulation has drawn mixed reactions from the community. Many islanders have welcomed the change, reporting reduced traffic congestion and safer streets, particularly for pedestrians and schoolchildren. Restaurateurs have also expressed support, stating that heavy truck traffic had begun to detract from the island’s charm and affect their businesses. Still, some residents and stakeholders recognize the importance of trucking services and hope operations can continue smoothly under the new system.

In the meantime, medium and small trucks delivering goods for local businesses and households will still be permitted in the downtown area.