Stop Order on Cayo Rosario Development Project Still in Effect

The stop order issued to halt construction on a tourism development at Cayo Rosario, a small mangrove island off the northwest coast of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, located within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, remains in effect. The Central Building Authority (CBA) confirmed on Wednesday, May 21st, that the directive is still active. The stop order cites several structures erected on the island without the necessary permits.

The proposed project, which includes plans to build 40 over-the-water structures, has faced significant opposition from tourism and conservation stakeholders in San Pedro Town. These concerned groups continue to monitor activity on the island. According to them, while no development has been seen in the surrounding waters, some activity has been observed on land.

A representative from the CBA told The Sun, “Nothing has changed regarding the stop order for Cayo Rosario.” The directive, issued in a letter dated April 11th, informed the developer, Daniel Kalenov, that multiple discrepancies were discovered during an interagency site visit on April 9th. In addition to unauthorized buildings, a pier was reportedly constructed without the required clearance. The letter clarified that the stop order will remain in place until all necessary permits for the proposed structures are obtained from the CBA.

Many stakeholders emphasized they are not opposed to construction on the island itself. The primary concern centers on the planned over-the-water structures, which have prompted multiple peaceful protests. Critics argue that such development could damage the seabed and threaten one of Ambergris Caye’s most crucial tourism industries, fly fishing.