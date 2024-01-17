Police looking for culprits for daylight robbery in downtown San Pedro

The San Pedro Police continue to investigate the broad daylight robbery on Pescador Drive on Tuesday, January 16th. Two employees of Caribeña Enterprise and Coral Cable Vision were on their way to deposit at the bank when they were intercepted and robbed by two men on a motorcycle. No one has been detained, but the motorcycle they escaped on was found.

According to police reports, the incident occurred just before 10AM as the employees were heading to the bank in a golf cart. Two blocks before arriving at the bank, two assailants in a motorcycle caught up with the golf cart and grabbed a bag from one of the employees containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The thieves then sped off, making good their escape.

Many islanders consider this incident very uncommon as San Pedro is known to be a safe and peaceful community. Many local businesses send staff to the bank to make cash deposits, so they should be cautious. Security escorts are recommended if they carry large bank cash deposits. If a businessperson does not have security guards, they can request a police escort to avoid any unexpected incidents jeopardizing the safety of resources and personnel.

This is not the first time Caribeña Enterprises has been targeted. In May 2018, their gas station south of San Pedro Town was robbed by three male individuals. According to reports, the assailants attacked the pump attendants with knives, stealing their waist bags containing money from the day’s sale. Police were alerted and soon arrested two of the thieves while they were trying to escape. The third person was apprehended hours later. Witnesses told police that one of the pump attendants was stabbed in the neck and rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilized. Days later, police charged Zimmer Perez, Jair Brown, and Arrie Gentle with robbery.

The San Pedro Police are asking anyone with information that can lead to the culprits of the daring robbery on the island to contact them at 206-2022 or visit their offices on Pescador Drive across from The Phoenix Hotel. Confidentiality guaranteed.

