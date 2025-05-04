Doctor Love: Kids party

Dear Dr. Love,

I was invited to a child’s birthday party, and I must say I was a tad bit surprised by the whole event. I am not from Belize and have only been living here a little over a year. This was my first time attending that kind of event. This may be my personal opinion, but the whole party felt more like festivities for the adults than for the children. Is this something normal? /s/ Kids party

Dear Kids Party,

Yep, that’s totally normal here. A kid’s birthday in Belize? It’s really for everybody. Kids running around on a sugar high, adults with a plate in one hand and a drink in the other, loud music, loud laughter, somebody’s aunty dancing by 5PM. That’s how it goes. It might not look like what you’re used to, but give it time—it’s a beautiful kind of chaos once you lean into it. The kid still gets their cake, their moment. But around here, a birthday is an excuse to bring the whole crew together. That’s the real gift. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My best friend has been going out with her boyfriend for three years. I liked him when they first started to date, but lately, I have been noticing some weird attitudes from him, and it’s making me nervous. For example, he goes through my friend’s phone, gets angry when she spends time with friends, and even criticizes her appearance. My friends always make excuses for his behavior, which only worries me more. I’m concerned for her well-being. I know she needs to recognize the reality of the situation, but I want to help without pushing her away. How can I support her without making her shut me out?

/s/ Friend’s boyfriend

Dear Friend’s Boyfriend,

You already know something’s wrong. And I hate to say it, but that’s not love she’s in—it’s control dressed up like caring. You’re right to be worried. You can’t pull her out of this. But you can stay close. Be the friend who doesn’t judge, who doesn’t say “I told you so.” Keep the door open so when she’s ready to walk out of that mess, she knows where to go. Sometimes just saying, “You don’t deserve that,” is enough to plant a seed. Keep showing up. Keep speaking gently. That’s how we help someone find their way back to themselves. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

Who would be the appropriate person to report noise complaints on the island? I have contacted the police, but that doesn’t seem to be the right approach. My neighbors are inconsiderate and constantly blast music loud enough for the entire block to hear. I have tried to address the issue politely with them, but they respond aggressively and insult me. It would be manageable if this only occurred during the day, but they also play loud music late into the night. I am becoming increasingly frustrated and don’t know what to do.

/s/ Too loud



Dear Too Loud,

Oof. That’s rough. I’ve been there. Unfortunately, you’re not wrong—the police don’t always handle this the way they should, and there’s no “noise patrol” you can call. You did the right thing trying to talk to them, but if they’re being aggressive? Stop. Protect your peace. Start writing things down—dates, times, videos if you can. Keep reporting it, even if it feels useless. Eventually, it stacks up. And try your local town council. Sometimes a quiet word from them carries more weight than you’d expect. You shouldn’t have to fight for quiet in your own home, but if you have to? Come prepared. Hang in there. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world's greatest authority on just about everything.