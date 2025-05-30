Health Officials Confirm Measles Outbreak in the West; San Pedro Remains Clear

While no measles cases have been reported in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, health authorities have confirmed an ongoing outbreak in the Spanish Lookout community in western Belize. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), the affected individuals are believed to have traveled recently to Chihuahua, Mexico. The government is advising the public to exercise caution when visiting affected areas, although the total number of confirmed cases remains undetermined.

Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, Director of Public Health and Wellness, confirmed that one of the most recent cases, reported on May 9, 2025, appears to have been locally transmitted. “This person has no travel history,” she explained. “However, he is linked to someone who recently traveled to Mexico. Based on our assessment, there is ongoing transmission in the Spanish Lookout area.”

Dr. Diaz-Musa emphasized that the ministry is actively supporting communities with access to the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. “We’re here to help,” she said, adding that MOHW can coordinate vaccination campaigns in any community that requests assistance. For more information, the public can call the Ministry at 0-800-MOH-CARE (0-800-664-2773).

The first two confirmed cases of measles were reported in April, involving teenagers who had recently returned from Mexico. Both were isolated, and health officials closely monitored for additional cases. Since then, the MOHW has strongly encouraged vaccination as the primary preventive measure against the virus. The MMR vaccine is available at public health centers nationwide, including the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Ambergris Caye and the Caye Caulker Health Center.

Recent global trends have raised concerns among health authorities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles cases surged by over 30% worldwide in 2023, with significant outbreaks reported in various countries across Europe, Africa, and the Americas. This resurgence is primarily attributed to declining vaccination rates, which were affected by disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health experts warn that international travel plays a significant role in spreading the virus, particularly in communities with low immunization coverage. Belize’s proximity to affected regions, such as Mexico, highlights the urgency of maintaining high vaccination rates and public awareness to prevent a national outbreak.

Before this recent surge, Belize had not recorded a confirmed case of measles since 1991. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that typically begins with cold-like symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, and red or sore eyes. It is often followed by distinct white spots inside the mouth (known as Koplik’s spots) and a red, blotchy rash that spreads over the body.

There is no specific treatment for measles. Medical care primarily focuses on relieving symptoms, ensuring rest, and preventing complications.