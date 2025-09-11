No Updates on toddler Kaleel Nah’s Cause of Death; Family Still Waiting for Answers

The sudden death of two-year-old Kaleel Nah continues to raise concerns about medical services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The child passed away while being transported to Belize City aboard a water taxi on September 3rd. He had reportedly been ill since August 30 with fever, cough, and vomiting. According to reports, he may have died from severe dehydration.

Nah’s mother, Virgen Garcia, said that when her son became gravely ill, she took him to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. She explained that medical staff treated him and then discharged them with medications. However, Nah’s condition worsened, prompting her to seek help at a private clinic. When his health continued to decline, Garcia returned to the polyclinic, where the child was kept overnight. “They just gave me medication for vomiting and fever. They never told me what he had,” she said.

After exhausting options on the island, Garcia said she was advised to go to Belize City. She and her family boarded a water taxi, but little Nah did not survive the trip. “My baby did not make it. When we got to Caye Caulker, he was gone; he did not make it,” Garcia recalled. “I feel like they could have done better. My baby did not receive the medical assistance he needed.” She also questioned why her son’s case was not treated as an emergency requiring air transport to Belize City. “The lady instead told me it would be best if I took the boat,” Garcia said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness issued a release stating that Nah had been admitted to the San Pedro Polyclinic to manage an acute respiratory infection and dehydration. The Ministry said that upon signs of improvement, his parents were advised to seek specialist care for further management. Garcia, however, disagreed. “They told me my baby was good, but I knew he was not good. My baby was not the same,” she said.

The Ministry also stated it would review the circumstances surrounding the care provided at the polyclinic and the events leading up to Nah’s death. No further updates have been released.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez expressed condolences to the family and emphasised the urgent need for expanded medical services on the island. He noted that this is why he continues to push for the completion of the San Pedro General Hospital, which is currently under construction. “We are hoping to have it up and running by the end of next year,” Perez said. He acknowledged that the polyclinic operates with limited resources and stressed that the new hospital will provide upgraded facilities and improved services.

Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño also commented on the tragedy and echoed the call for the timely completion of the new hospital. “My heart goes out to the family. We are building a hospital, and we are hoping for it to open sometime next year,” he said. “We have to do better, and that is why we are building a hospital in San Pedro.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition United Democratic Party has blamed the government and the medical staff. During a press conference on September 8, Senator Sheena Pitts said the child’s death was unacceptable. “The fact that he died is unacceptable, not only the government is responsible but also every medical professional who was there that night,” she said. “It is unacceptable that a two-year-old lost his life on account of dehydration.” Pitts urged the parents to seek legal action against the polyclinic staff and the government.

In March 2024, the Government of Belize broke ground on the construction of the San Pedro General Hospital, a project funded by a grant from the Taiwanese government. The facility is also expected to serve Caye Caulker and, once completed, will provide services for medical emergencies and general care without the need for frequent evacuations to the mainland.