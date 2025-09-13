Belize Recognized in PAHO Report as Measles Resurfaces in the Americas

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has released its 2024 annual report, highlighting significant health progress across the Americas, with Belize recognised for its key public health achievements. At the same time, PAHO’s August 2025 update has raised concern over a resurgence of measles outbreaks now affecting ten countries in the region, including Belize.

Founded in 1902, PAHO is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the specialised health arm of the Inter-American System (OAS) and, since 1949, as the World Health Organisation’s Regional Office for the Americas. With 27 country offices and operations in 35 member states, the organisation plays a pivotal role in public health across the hemisphere.

PAHO’s 2024 country report spotlighted Belize as one of the nations certified by the World Health Organisation for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, a milestone reflecting years of collaborative work to strengthen maternal and child health systems. The report also highlighted regional advances in disease elimination, improved care for noncommunicable diseases, and reductions in maternal mortality, placing Belize among countries that are contributing positively to the region’s health progress.

However, in 2025, the health landscape has shifted with a sharp increase in measles cases. By early August, more than 10,000 confirmed cases and 18 deaths were reported across the Americas—a 34-fold surge compared to the same period in 2024. Belize has reported 34 cases, making it one of the ten countries affected. PAHO noted that 71% of cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals and 18% in people with unknown vaccination status. While regional coverage for the first dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine reached 89% in 2024, it still falls short of the 95% threshold required to prevent outbreaks.

The current resurgence involves two viral genotypes. One is spreading among Mennonite communities across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Belize, and other countries, though increasing cases outside these groups have also been reported. Belize, along with Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Costa Rica, has reported no new cases since late June, suggesting some progress in controlling the outbreak.

PAHO supports affected countries, including Belize, by strengthening surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, outbreak response, and vaccination campaigns. The agency urges governments to achieve at least 95 per cent coverage with two doses of the measles vaccine, expand vaccination in high-risk areas, and enhance rapid response systems. It has also called for stronger community engagement to promote vaccine acceptance and counter misinformation.

While PAHO does not recommend travel restrictions, it advises travellers to ensure vaccination before visiting outbreak areas, particularly for infants aged six to 11 months.

Despite the setbacks, some countries like Brazil and Venezuela have regained measles elimination status. For Belize and its neighbours, maintaining high vaccination coverage and resilient health systems remains essential to safeguard recent achievements and protect public health across the region.