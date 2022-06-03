San Pedrana Alysha Reymundo is representing the island and the country as part of the Under-15 national football team traveling to San Jose, Costa Rica, competing in the Central American Football Union (UNCAF) under the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) FORWARD U-15 championship. The team left on Thursday, June 2nd, traveling by road to Guatemala and then flying on Friday to Costa Rica.

The Belizean team will play against El Salvador and the Dominican Republic. They were to have a third rival, Guatemala, but they withdrew from the competition. Team Belize is set to play on Tuesday, June 7th, against El Salvador at 4PM. The second game against the Dominican Republic is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th, at 4PM.

Reymundo, 14, is proud and happy to represent her hometown island of Ambergris Caye. She is the youngest player on the junior San Pedro Pirates team. Her family and friends wish her and Team Belize the best in the UNCAF tournament.

The National U-15 Belize team consists of the following players:

Gоаlkеереrѕ – Аlіѕhа Аlvаrеz, and Vаdіа Муvеtt.

Dеfеndеrѕ – Маdіѕоn Нуdе, Маrсеlіе Маr, Ѕhаnаlее Ѕmіth, Аthіаnа Оvаndо Маі, Таnnаејаh Саѕtіllо, Јаѕhа Веrnаrdеz, and Кrіѕtеl Меlсhоr.

Міdfіеldеrѕ – Аrіеh Кіng, Веtѕу Реrеz, Lіnеth Сhаn, Јаnіlуn Саl, Rаquеl Саl, Ѕhаmіkа Роllаrd, and Јаhхаnn Wаіght.

Fоrwаrdѕ – Alysha Reymundo, Кеnуа Реrеz, Ѕhаkеіѕhа Јоnеѕ, Gіаnіnа Меnјеvаr, and Аіѕhа Flоrеѕ.

The technical team accompanying the players includes head coach Joseph Waight, Assistant coach Paul Casimiro, goalkeeper coach Miriam Villamil, equipment manager Kelsie Ciego, manager Sakenah Lopez, Football Federation of Belize technical director Philip Marin, and physiotherapist Heidy Polanco.

Before this trip, the Belize U-15 had two friendly matches in the Corozal District. Those football games were geared toward preparing for the UNCAF competition in Costa Rica.

