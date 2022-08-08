San Pedro Pirates experiences their first defeat

The island’s premier football team, the San Pedro Pirates, lost 1-0 against Altitude FC during the second week of the opening season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB).

The match occurred on Saturday, August 6th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The ball started rolling on the pitch at 7:30PM with a determined San Pedro Pirates to defend their home turf. The game’s first minutes saw the island boys trying to break Altitude’s barrier with no success. The visiting team was no easy feat as they went on the offensive looking for the same results, a goal in their favor.

The game continued scoreless for most of the first half until Altitude’s Kyle Garcia found the opportunity and defeated Pirate’s goalkeeper with a powerful shot. This was the only goal for the match. Both teams gave their all to widen the gap, but it remained 1-0 to the last minute of the second half. At the end of the long whistle, Altitude emerged victorious with three additional points.

This victory places Altitude first on the PLB’s opening season standings with six points. Followed by Verdes with four points and San Pedro Pirates in third place with three points.

Over the weekend, other games across the country saw Verdes overcoming Progresso FC 2-0. Wagiya SC beat Belmopan Bandits 2-1, and Benque United defeated Port Layola 1-0. The tournament continues with more exciting games this weekend as PLB rolls into its third week.

