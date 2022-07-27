Premier League of Belize football tournament starts this weekend; SP Pirates play home game

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club is back and ready to represent the island in the open season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) tournament starting this weekend, Saturday, July 30th. The island team is hosting Dangriga’s Wagiya SC at the Ambergris Stadium. The game begins at 7:30PM, and the entrance fee is $15.

The other teams participating in the tournament include Port Loyola, Verdes, Belmopan Bandits, Progresso FC, Altitude, and Benque Viejo United. According to the PLB, the tournament will feature a double round robin first phase. The four top teams qualify for the home and away semi-finals, where Team No. 1 will play against Team No. 4 and Team No. 2 will face Team No. 3. The winning teams will then face each other in the two-game finals that will take place on November 26th and 27th.

Other games this weekend include Verdes versus Port Loyola. Belmopan Bandits versus Progresso and Altitude will go against Benque Viejo United. All games are taking place on Saturday.

The PLB had been inactive after election problems landed it in a court case at the Supreme Court, but issues were ѕеttlеd еаrlіеr this уеаr. During its absence, it was replaced by the Football Federation of Belize’s Top League, which they helped to organize. The PLB is the highest competitive football league in the country and was founded in December 2011 following the merging of the PLB and the Super League of Belize.

The management of the San Pedro Pirates invites all islanders to come out on Saturday and support them. The last time the island boys participated in the PLB tournament was in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirates fell short during the semi-final round of the opening season against Belmopan Bandits and were eliminated.

The San Pedro Sun wished the San Pedro Pirates the best in this new chapter of the PLB.

