San Pedro Pirates second defeat in PLB’s third week

On Sunday, August 14th, the San Pedro Pirates traveled to Belize City to play against Port Layola Football Club. The island’s premier football team could not return home with a victory and fell 2-1 against the Belize City team.

The game took place at the MCC Grounds stadium at 4PM. Port Layola, a young team in the current Premier League of Belize (PBL), was not an easy opponent. The island boys were surprised by a team that quickly dominated the game. Not only were they in control of the ball, but they even opened the score. By the second half of the game, Port Layola had a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The San Pedro Pirates’ Rayjan Jones scored the squad’s only goal. The team made several attempts to even the score, with no luck. At the end of the long whistle, Port Layola nailed their first victory in the tournament, while San Pedro registered their second defeat and dropped to fifth place in the PBL’s standings. The Pirates’ technical team stated that this is concerning and will continue working hard and making improvements for their upcoming games.

Other games across the country saw Wagiya SC defeating Progresso FC 1-0. Verdes beat Benque United 1-0, while Altitude beat Bandits 2-0. The tournament continues with more exciting games this weekend as PLB rolls into its fourth week.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS