Wolfe’s Woofer: Coincidence

“I’ll have a beer,” I told the bartender.

Since I had to stay overnight in Belize City, I had treated myself to the Ramada Princess Hotel so I could lose some money in their casino. My noon flight back to Ambergris Caye was two hours away and I was thirsty.

When a man took the barstool next to me, I said, “Albert, long time, no see.”

“Oh, hey, Dennis,” he said. “I thought that was you. I haven’t been out to San Pedro for a while.”

“Do you still have the chicken farm?” I asked

“I sure do,” he said. “Bartender, I need a bottle of your best champagne.”

The bartender brought it and said, “That’s the second order I’ve had today for a bottle of the best.”

A lady sitting at the corner of the bar said, “It’s peculiar that I ordered a glass of the best champagne.”

“That’s a coincidence,” Albert said. “I’m celebrating a special occasion.”

The woman said, “There’s another coincidence. I’m celebrating a special occasion, too.”

“What are you celebrating?” Albert asked.

“My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for years. Today the doctor told me I’m pregnant.”

“What a coincidence,” Albert said. “My hens have been laying infertile eggs and unfertile eggs won’t produce baby chicks. I fixed the problem and now they’re producing again.”

“That’s wonderful,” the woman said. “What did you do to get the eggs fertile again?”

“I changed to a different rooster.”

The woman said, “What a coincidence.”

