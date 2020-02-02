Wolfe’s Woofer: A Good Reason

“That was Vernon on the phone,” I said to Sherry. “He swears he’s leaving Yolanda for good this time. He wants me to bring my golf cart to help move his things.”

“Didn’t he tell you she was fooling around with one of his friends?”

“Yes, this isn’t the first time. I’ll go see if I can help patch things up with them.”

Vernon was sitting on the porch surrounded by cardboard boxes and suitcases when I arrived.

“What’s up with you two now?” I asked him.

“That woman. . . .”

“Vernon! Vernon!” called Vernon’s mother-in-law, who came rushing in from the street. “I heard you and Yoli was fighting and I came right over. What’s the problem?”

“It’s your daughter, Ms. Diaz. I come home early from a three-day guide trip and find her in my bed with Rico from the hardware store. And this is after I even sent her an email telling her I would be home a day early. She don’t care.”

“She does so care. Let me go talk to her, Vernon,” Ms. Diaz said. “There’s got to be a good explanation.”

When she returned five minutes later her face was lit up with a smile.

“See, Vernon?” she said. “I told you there was a good reason for all this.”

“You’re telling me there was a good reason why I come home and find her in my bed with a friend of mine? What good reason is that?”

“She didn’t get your email.”

