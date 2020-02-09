Wolfe’s Woofer: A Little Bit

“How is the new baby?” I asked Romy.

I was having coffee on the deck at the Holiday Hotel when Romy joined me at my table.

“Ugly,” he said. “And that’s no joke. I’m having coffee with Don Tomás this morning and I want to find out where the ugly in his family tree came from.”

“Oy! Don Tomás! Over here,” Romy called, as Don Tomás arrived on the deck with their coffees.

After we settled down with our drinks, Romy said, “Suegro, after ten days you and I both know that your new grandchild is ugly. Can you explain this?”

“I think so,” his father-in-law said. “You came to me and said my three girls was the most beautiful on the island. You asked permission to date my daughter Lisa and you told me you wanted to marry her. Why didn’t you?”

“Lisa has a little bit of a birthmark by her left elbow that I didn’t see at first. I wanted the perfect girl, so I started dating her sister, Margarita.”

“But you never married Margarita, either,” Don Tomás said. “Why?”

“I noticed that the big toe on her right foot turns out,” Romy said. “It’s just a little bit but it means she’s not perfect.”

“So, you married my youngest daughter Carmen.”

“Who is perfect. I hoped you can explain how she had such an ugly child.”

“I think so,” Don Tomás said. “My oldest daughter, Lisa had a little bit of a birthmark, her sister, Margarita had a toe that turns out a little bit and Carmen was a little bit pregnant.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS