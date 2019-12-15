Wolfe’s Woofer: Halloween Costume

“Did you enjoy the Halloween party?” I asked Nicole.

“You wouldn’t believe how much,” she said.

Ed and Nicole were supposed to meet me at my favorite beachside restaurant at seven o’clock. She closed her shop a little early so we were having a drink while we waited for Ed.

“I decided not to go,” she continued. “I had a bad headache but Ed loves those costume parties so I told him to go ahead by himself. An hour later my headache went away so I decided to go to the party and check up on Ed. I made up a belly dancer costume with a veil.”

“That’s a great costume idea. Did everyone like it?”

“Ed sure did. He hit on me right away and kept complimenting me and telling me how beautiful I am. That snake tried to talk me into going into one of the bedrooms not knowing it was me. I figured I might as well give him a surprise so I did.”

“What did he say about it?” I asked.

“I didn’t tell him right then. I sneaked out early and caught a taxi home but I was asleep when he got home. I can’t wait to see the look on his face when I tell him.”

“Sorry I’m late,” Ed said, as he came walking up from the beach. “I’m still hungover from the party.”

“Did you enjoy it?” I asked.

“Not really. I played poker all night with the guys on the back porch but the guy I lent my costume to says he had an incredible time.”

