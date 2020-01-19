Wolfe’s Woofer: Who Do I Look Like?

I don’t usually acknowledge my joke source in my columns because a lot of different people send me the same jokes. This one is special, though. It was told to me over twenty years ago by Celi Jean. It’s still one of my favorites.

“Mario, you need to work on our house instead of going fishing all weekend,” Yolanda said. “You could start by fixing that doorstep.”

I was picking up Mario at his house for our Nosenada Social Club monthly fishing tournament.

“Do I look like a carpenter to you?” he said. “You can take care of things around here while I’m out working.”

“What about the leak in the sink? Can’t you fix that?”

“Do I look like a plumber?”

“I guess you’re not going to fix the broken light switch in the kitchen.”

“Yolanda, do I look like an electrician to you? You can take care of them things while I’m gone.”

When we returned Yolanda was on the porch.

“I see you got the steps fixed like I told you,” Mario said. “What about the light switch and the plumbing?”

“I got it all done by our new neighbor, “Yolanda said. “He’s a maintenance man at a resort and he knows how to do everything we needed doing.”

“Yeah, but how much did it cost me?” Mario asked.

“It cost nothing. He said he would do it if I made a cake for him or went to bed with him.”

“What kind of cake did you make?” Mario asked.

Consuela said, “Do I look like a baker to you?”

