Wolfe’s Woofer: How to Fly

“Close the windows before you come to bed,” Sherry said. “That thunderstorm is going to break any minute.”

“I’ll close them when I finish taking a shower,” I told her.

When I hurried out of the shower lightning was flashing and thunder was already booming. I rushed around closing windows and from the front window I noticed the big patio umbrella was still open on the deck.

“I forgot to bring in the big umbrella,” I said. “I’d better go close it up.”

“Get some clothes on before you go out there,” Sherry said.

“I’m still wrapped in my towel,” I said. “I’ll be fine.”

The wind picked up as soon as I set foot outside the door. I got a hand on the huge patio umbrella just as the wind gusted up and yanked it from the hole in the table.

“Oh, no!”

I grabbed for the pole and the towel fell. The wind picked up the umbrella and it went sailing over the driveway twelve feet above the ground. I clung to the pole stark naked, as lightening flashed around me and lit up the yard. The wind died and I dropped to the ground, scrambling for the front door.

“O.K., I’ll tell him,” Sherry said to someone on the phone as I stumbled into the house.

“Tell him what?”

“That was Ms. Rodriguez from across the street,” she said to me. “They’re having a huge birthday party for her mother over there and they wanted us to let Mary Poppins know how much they enjoyed the show.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS