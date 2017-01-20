The Belize Police Department registers a decrease in crime for 2016

The official crime statistics for 2016 have been released by the Belize Police Department (BPD). The report shows a 3.6% decrease in crimes, compared to 2015. In total, 2,137 crimes were reported to the police department across the country, with theft registering highest in 2016.

2016 saw a total of 138 murders in the country, 19 more than in 2015, with San Pedro Town registering eight fatalities for 2016, the same number as 2015. Police also indicated that less than 50% or the murder cases saw and arrest made with only 65 arrests made.

Unlawful Sexual Intercourse and Robbery also saw an increase around the country, while rape and theft incidents decreased. San Pedro Town saw an increase of 17.5% in robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse. Robbery was once again attributed to the influx of people during the tourism high season.

Police statistics also reveal that in 2016, there were more arrests for major crimes such as burglary, unlawful sexual intercourse, robbery, and murder than in 2015. Burglary arrests jumped by 7.8% throughout Belize, except for in San Pedro Town, where there were four less arrests made compared to 2015.

Over all, San Pedro registered in 2016 eight murders, five rapes, eight robberies, 55 burglaries, 94 theft and four cases of unlawful sexual intercourse. This marked a 9.2% decrease in major crime for the island as compared to figures of 2015.

In regards to drugs removed off the streets of Belize, police reported that a total of 901,928.3gm or cannabis, 1,069.3gm of crack, 17,441.4gm of cocaine and 54gm or methane was confiscated in 2016. In addition, 142 unlicensed firearms and 1,806 round of unlicensed ammunition were also confiscated by police in 2016.

Looking ahead to 2017, the Belize Police Department is indicating that the 2017 murder rate is already showing an alarming increase. If the trend continues, the BPD believes this major crime might significantly surpass statistics from previous years.

To contact the San Pedro Police to report an incident, call 206-2022 or visit the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive. To report crimes anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 0-800-922-8477.

