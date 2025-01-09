Island Taxi Divers discuss ongoing issues of soliciting at ports of entry

Over the years, traffic congestion in downtown San Pedro has been a persistent challenge that some stakeholders in the public transportation sector believe is negatively affecting the visitor experience. San Pedro Taxi Federation members have pointed to insufficient enforcement at the local airport and water taxi terminals contributing to this issue. Although the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has previously implemented restrictions on golf cart rentals at these points of entry—prohibiting them from parking and soliciting business—the problems at these locations continue.

Members of the taxi federation, who wish to remain anonymous, agree with the regulations discussed by the SPTC in October of last year. These regulations stipulate that golf cart rental companies must operate from their designated premises, which means their employees are not allowed to solicit business or operate at the ports of entry. According to the taxi operators, this policy is not being enforced, and solicitation continues almost daily. They noted that such activities negatively impact their business. They believe golf carts should only be parked at the airport or water taxi terminals to pick up guests who have pre-booked rentals with the respective companies.

One of the cab drivers emphasized that they want a mutual relationship with the cart rentals, but they must abide by the regulations. “We want to work together with them, so everybody makes their earnings,” one of the taxi drivers said. “By working together and respecting the law, we will look good and provide a better service to the visitor.” One of the cab operators mentioned that in the past, they collaborated with cart rentals by referring customers to their offices. This arrangement benefitted both parties and resulted in no issues. However, they noted that when cart rentals solicit customers at the ports of entry, it detracts from their business and leaves visitors with an unpleasant impression of the island.

Several cart rental owners expressed their willingness to collaborate with other service providers and to meet with local authorities to discuss potential solutions.

The situation remains challenging, especially at the new San Pedro Belize Express terminal located south of San Pedro Town. Taxi operators informed The Sun that they have contacted the relevant authorities at the SPTC in search of a resolution but have not received any response. A representative from the federation is hopeful that the authorities will engage with them to find a conclusive solution. They indicated that if the issue continues, they may consider alternative actions, including peaceful protests. The Sun contacted the SPTC to comment but was unsuccessful.