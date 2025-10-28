San Pedro Lions Club Celebrates 50 Years of Service

On Friday, October 25th, the San Pedro Lions Club proudly celebrated half a century of service to La Isla Bonita. The 50th anniversary gala was held at the Watermark Hotel, north of San Pedro Town. It featured a night of recognitions, heartfelt speeches, and reflections on five decades of community impact through Lionism.

Master of Ceremonies Lion Eiden Salazar Jr. opened the formalities shortly after 7PM with the installation of the head table, which included San Pedro Lions Club President Lion Rosalyn Tzib, Past District Governor (PDG) Lion Gilberto Alcoser from Nicaragua, Area Leader of the Global Action Team 3A for Latin America and the Caribbean Lion Dr. Sol Yam, Club Secretary Lion Abi Canelo, Zone Chair Lion Willie Chan, and Treasurer Lion Viana Perez. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez was unable to attend; in his absence, Past President Lion Nigel Belisle represented him.

The ceremonial proceedings continued with the presentation of the Belize, Nicaragua, and Lions flags, followed by the national anthems of both Belize and Nicaragua. Lion Marina Kay led the tribute to the Lions flag, and Lion Ana Ico delivered the invocation. Lion Salazar Jr. then invited attendees to observe a minute of silence in remembrance of all Lions members worldwide, including those who have passed away.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Area Representative Perez, Lion Belisle praised the club for its enduring contribution to San Pedro’s development. “From the construction of the island’s first clinic in 1976 to the opening of the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II in 2005, your commitment to help has transformed our community,” he read. “You have built schools, improved parks, and responded swiftly to those in crisis. Whether fundraising for disaster relief or providing essential resources to those in need, the heart of Lionism has been the strongest in its era.” Belisle also paid tribute to the club’s founding members, Lion Valdemar Graniel, Pedro ‘Pete’ Salazar, Francisco Verde, and Wilfredo Nuñez, and highlighted the recent installation of the San Pedro Cubs Club, ensuring the spirit of service will thrive in the next generation.

Area Leader Dr. Sol Yam expressed pride in joining the celebration, commending the San Pedro Lions Club for its accomplishments. “We are so happy and proud of this club,” Dr. Yam said. “You have done so many things in the community, in education, environment, healthcare, vision, hunger, and much more. The people of San Pedro have benefited greatly from your dedication. This is what Lionism is about, where there is a need, there is a Lion.”

Zone Chair Lion Willie Chan reflected on the deeper meaning of Lionism, emphasizing unity and service. “As we celebrate these 50 years of accomplishments, let us honor the visionary founders who laid the foundation and the members who carried the torch through decades,” he said. “The new generation of Lions continues to breathe life into the motto that defines us all. We Serve. As things change, the need for compassion and leadership rooted in the community remains the same.”

Club President Lion Rosalyn Tzib highlighted the organization’s many achievements, both past and present. “Every project, every volunteer hour, and every act of kindness has added to the rich legacy we celebrate today,” she said. “This journey has been walked not only by Lions, but by many businesses and individuals who have generously donated their time and resources. Just this week, apart from inducting four new members, we proudly made history by installing our first-ever San Pedro Lions Cubs Club, which represents the future of our movement.” Tzib emphasized that, while much has been accomplished, there is still work to be done. “The world still needs Lions,” she said. “There are still communities to serve, causes to champion, and lives to change. As we look forward to the next 50 years, I am filled with hope and excitement for what we can achieve, driven by compassion, integrity, and service.”

Following her address, President Tzib, along with Zone Chair Chan and PDG Alcoser, presented awards and recognitions to several past presidents and distinguished members, including the newly inducted members of the Cubs Club. Afterwards, a toast was made in their honor.

Guest Speaker PDG Alcoser congratulated the San Pedro Lions Club for its decades of commitment. “I am happy to be here celebrating this milestone,” he said. “It represents 50 years of challenges, effort, and success. Let’s continue working hard and serving our communities.” He also commended the current board, led by President Tzib, for its ongoing leadership and dedication.

The evening concluded with closing remarks by Treasurer Lion Viana Perez, who thanked attendees, founding members, and the private sector for their continued support. The celebration concluded with the Lions’ song, dinner, and live music by the Super Furia Band, which kept the dance floor filled well into the night.

Happy 50th Anniversary to the San Pedro Lions Club, a golden legacy of service, unity, and heart on La Isla Bonita!