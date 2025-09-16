San Pedro Lions Club Honours Community Workers

The San Pedro Lions Club celebrated National Service Day on Saturday, September 13th, by distributing meals to nearly 300 community workers. The annual occasion is observed nationwide, with individuals and organizations carrying out service projects to promote positive change through hard work and community spirit.

At their Den, the Lions prepared a barbecue from early morning, which was later delivered to staff at the San Pedro Police Formation, the Fire Station, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, the San Pedro Transport Department, the Sanitation Department, and the San Pedro Town Council. “We thank them for the amazing job that they do around our community,” the Lions said.

Club President Rosalyn Tzib emphasized that the dedication of community workers is recognized and appreciated. “We at the San Pedro Lions Club appreciate all the hard work you all do. We will always honour your efforts,” she said. Other members also expressed gratitude, commending the workers for their daily contributions to the island.

Tzib added that the Club will continue engaging the community through service and encouraged residents to join in showing appreciation for those who help make the island a better place. She also thanked Lions members for their participation and acknowledged the community supporters who helped make the event possible.

National Service Day in Belize is observed annually on September 19 in honour of the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price, the Father of the Nation. The day is dedicated to promoting volunteerism, community service, and civic pride across the country. Schools, organizations, and individuals participate in activities such as clean-up campaigns, food drives, and projects that support the well-being of others. The aim is to inspire Belizeans to follow Price’s example of service, humility, and dedication to nation-building.