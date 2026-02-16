Lian Rivero Crowned San Pedro Lions Queen 2026

The San Pedro Lions Club hosted the coronation of Lian Rivero as the new Miss San Pedro Lions Queen 2026 on Thursday, February 12, at the San Pedro Lions Den. The event welcomed guests, including Little Miss San Pedro Ema Lopez and San Pedro Town Councilor and Lions Club member Marina Kay, who served as mistress of ceremonies.

The ceremony opened with the Lions’ prayer led by Kay, followed by welcome remarks from Lions member Ana Ico. Ico emphasized that the occasion celebrated “beauty, service, and community,” while honoring values of kindness, compassion, and the spirit of giving. San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib then delivered remarks and officially crowned Rivero, assisted by Little Miss San Pedro Ema Lopez.

Rivero, an 18-year-old first-year business management student at San Pedro Junior College, has been actively involved in the arts for several years. She is a dance instructor at San Pedro High School and has been a dedicated member of the San Pedro Dance Company since 2017. She also has acting experience, having appeared in a local trailer. Tzib highlighted Rivero’s ambition and commitment to the creative industry, noting her long-term goal of pursuing a degree in sociology. “We cannot be prouder to crown her as our new Miss Lions tonight,” Tzib said.

In her remarks, Rivero expressed gratitude to Lions Club members, President Tzib, Little Miss San Pedro Ema Lopez, and her family, friends, and supporters. “Representing my community is not just a task, but it is an honor,” she said, adding that she is proud to represent the San Pedro Lions Club as Queen for 2026.

During a post-coronation interview, Rivero shared her lifelong passion for pageantry, which she credits to family members, including her aunt, the first Miss San Pedro. “I really love my island… I love helping people,” she said, adding that she hopes to continue contributing to her community and potentially compete in the Lions Belize pageant. She encouraged young women to remain confident and determined. “Believe in yourself and follow your heart. Don’t listen to anybody else,” Rivero said.

After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed refreshments and participated in a photo session with the newly crowned queen. As San Pedro Lions Queen, Rivero will promote the club’s service initiatives throughout the year while strengthening community engagement through her involvement in the arts.