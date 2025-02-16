Doctor Love: Sick of Sick Co-workers

Dear Doctor Love,

As we all know, it’s flu season. It’s concerning that some co-workers are coming into the office while clearly ill, spreading their germs to others. Unfortunately, my company does not offer pay for sick days without a doctor’s note, and nobody in management seems to address the issue of employees coming to work sick. Currently, I am at home battling an illness that I likely contracted from one of these co-workers. I have underlying conditions, so a simple flu can be aggravated for me. I am frustrated with management for their lack of care and for effectively forcing employees to work even when they are clearly sick. What do you suggest I do? /s/ Sick of Sick Co-workers

Dear Sick of Sick Co-workers,

You’re not wrong to be frustrated—your company’s policy isn’t just inconsiderate; it’s a recipe for widespread illness. Expecting employees to work sick, especially when a doctor’s note is required for sick leave, forces people to choose between their health and paychecks. And that’s unfair.

If management refuses to acknowledge the issue, you can try raising it as a workplace wellness concern. Frame it as a productivity issue—frequent sickness leads to lower efficiency, more absenteeism, and increased healthcare costs. If management is unresponsive, consider gathering feedback from other employees to show that this isn’t just a personal grievance—it’s a workplace-wide problem.

In the meantime, protect yourself as much as possible. Keep hand sanitizer at your desk, maintain distance from visibly sick colleagues, and if feasible, wear a mask during flu season. If this continues to be a pattern, it might be worth considering whether this company truly values your well-being. Because no job should come at the cost of your health. /s/ Doctor Love

Dear Doctor Love,

What should I say to someone who told me they would invite me to a party but ultimately didn’t? I’m at a loss for words. I considered this person my friend, but now I don’t know how to feel about her. /s/ Nearly Invited

Dear Nearly Invited,

Oof, that stings. Whether it was intentional or an oversight, it’s natural to feel hurt when someone you consider a friend excludes you. The best way forward? Address it directly but casually. Something like: “Hey, you mentioned inviting me to the party, but I never got the invite. Just curious—what happened?”

Their reaction will tell you everything. If they dodge the question or give a weak excuse, that’s a sign they didn’t prioritize your presence. If they seem genuinely regretful or explain a legitimate reason, you can decide whether to move past it. Either way, this gives you clarity about where your friendship stands.

At the end of the day, real friends don’t make you feel like an afterthought. /s/ Doctor Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently witnessed someone abandoning a litter of kittens on the side of the road. I ended up picking up the kittens and taking them to Saga. This experience has left me reflecting on how humans contribute to the problem of stray animals on the island. It also makes me consider the attitude people have towards animals. The person had many alternatives available to her, including bringing the kittens to a shelter instead of discarding them in the street to face almost inevitable suffering. Stray animals endure hunger, harsh weather, exhaustion, and threats from predators. Why can’t people be kinder? /s/ Animals matter too

Dear Animals Matter Too,

You’re asking the right question, and the truth is, there’s no good excuse for that kind of cruelty. Abandoning animals instead of seeking humane solutions is not just irresponsible—it’s heartless. And sadly, it’s a symptom of a much bigger problem.

Many people don’t see stray animals as their responsibility, but that’s exactly how overpopulation and suffering continue. Education, stronger animal protection laws, and access to affordable spay/neuter programs can help shift attitudes, but it takes a collective effort.

The good news? People like you are making a difference. You stepped in when someone else failed those kittens. Keep speaking out, supporting shelters, and encouraging responsible pet ownership. Change happens when enough people refuse to accept cruelty as the norm. /s/ Doctor Love

