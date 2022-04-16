𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗘𝗖𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝘆𝗴𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗻
Saturday, April 16th, 2022
On April 13, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of desktop computers and hygienic supplies from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize.
