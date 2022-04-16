𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗘𝗖𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝘆𝗴𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗻

On April 13, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of desktop computers and hygienic supplies from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize.

At the handing-over ceremony, H.E Ambassador David Kuan-Chou Chien presented eleven (11) desktop computers, twenty-thousand (20,000) masks and four hundred and eighty (480) bottles of hand sanitiser with a total value of BZ$200,000, to Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology. All the items that were handed over at today’s event were donated by SimplyHelp Foundation, a Taiwanese charity organisation in the United States.

In his remarks Ambassador Chien noted, “As all schools begin to return to full pre-pandemic schedules, the Embassy of Taiwan hopes the donation of the computers will be useful in facilitating both teaching and studying in the classroom, while hygienic supplies will be distributed to the schools to safeguard the health of Belize’s education community.”

