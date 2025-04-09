Mobile Health Clinic brings vital services to the DFC Area

On Saturday, April 5th, residents of the DFC area in San Pedro Town benefited from a mobile health clinic that offered essential medical services to the community. The initiative is a collaborative effort among the San Pedro Town Council, the San Pedro Lions Club, and Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez to enhance healthcare accessibility across the island. As the island’s population grows significantly, providing these services to different communities has become increasingly important.

Councilor Marina Kay, responsible for health matters, provided details about the mobile health clinic and its purpose. “I oversee health initiatives as a Councilor. We have been conducting these clinics for over three years now. Our goal is to reach various areas of San Pedro and offer services such as vital sign checks, general doctor consultations, and dental information.”

The clinic took place in the parking lot of the Stadium Sports Bar, located in the heart of the DFC area. Representatives from various organizations participated, including the San Pedro Lions Club, the dental department of Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, and the Ministry of Health’s HECOPAB (Health Promotion arm) team. They conducted essential health checks, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar level assessments, and height and weight measurements. Additionally, representatives from San Carlos Medical Center and San Pedro Urgent Care were present to assist residents with enrolling in the National Health Insurance (NHI) program.

Two student volunteers contributed to the event: Iciani Aguilar, a fourth-form student at San Pedro High School, assisted the Dental Department team, while Irene Delgado, a student from the University of Belize (UB), completed her community service at the San Carlos Medical Center. “We have had increased participation for RRR (Rapid Resume Response) and HIV testing. Although today’s turnout is not as high as we hoped, we felt it was important to hold the clinic since we have been planning for the DFC area for quite some time. Due to their work commitments, many of our community members find it difficult to visit these clinics. Bringing the services to their neighborhoods has proven beneficial for people in various areas. We have already conducted clinics in San Mateo, San Pedrito, and Central Park. This is an ongoing effort, and we are currently planning the details for our next clinic,” said Kay.

Organizers would like to thank everyone who made the mobile health clinic possible. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these events and to stay informed about their health. Information about future clinics will be posted on the San Pedro Town Council Facebook page.