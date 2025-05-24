Faith Edgar to represent San Pedro at 2025 Miss World Belize Pageant

San Pedro’s own Faith Edgar is set to represent Belize nationally as the delegate for Miss World Belize 2025 this June. More than just a beauty queen, Edgar embodies a mission-driven spirit that seeks to redefine the role of pageantry in Belize by blending compassion, education, and community service.

Edgar’s answer reflects a profound commitment to meaningful impact when asked what inspired her to compete. “I believe that beauty should have a purpose beyond appearances,” she says. Through her nonprofit, Smiles for Belize, she has witnessed firsthand how compassion and education can transform lives. “Competing in Miss World Belize allows me to turn my passions into purpose and become a voice for change across our country,” she explains. This journey is not just about winning a crown, but amplifying her values of service, empathy, and empowerment on a national platform.

As a woman in STEM and founder of Smiles for Belize, Edgar plans to leverage her platform to promote science, technology, and community service. She emphasizes the importance of education, especially for girls, in opening doors to leadership roles. “Through Smiles for Belize, I plan to host fun and interactive STEM events paired with community service projects,” she shares. Her vision is to inspire a new generation of changemakers who use science to solve real community problems.

Edgar is particularly passionate about youth empowerment, focusing on mental wellness and education. She recognizes the untapped potential of Belizean youth and aims to expand her organization’s reach to include mentorship programs, emotional wellness workshops, and leadership training in schools. “Real change happens when young people feel seen, heard, and supported,” she asserts.

Her previous experience as Miss San Pedro 2022 taught Edgar the power of authenticity. “Leadership isn’t about trying to be someone else; it’s about being fully yourself and using your platform for good,” she reflects. This lesson has shaped her approach to Miss World Belize, fueling confidence rooted in purpose rather than perfection. When facing public criticism, she remains grounded in her values and the support of her community.

For Edgar, beauty transcends physical appearance. “Beauty is purpose in action,” she says. She encourages young Belizean women to embrace their worth beyond societal standards. “Your worth is not defined by a mirror or a filter. It’s in how you treat people, what you stand for, and how boldly you chase your dreams,” she advises. Her message is clear: rise to stand out and let your light shine unapologetically.

Though her roots are firmly planted in San Pedro, Edgar sees her role as a bridge connecting local community values to broader national issues. Smiles for Belize began in her hometown but carries a vision that spans the entire country. She aims to ensure that every Belizean community is heard, supported, and celebrated.

If crowned Miss World Belize, Edgar’s first initiative would be to expand Smiles for Belize nationwide, especially targeting underserved districts. Her strategy goes beyond symbolic visits; she plans to train student ambassadors to sustain the movement locally. “By giving young leaders the tools and voice to create change in their own schools, we build something sustainable,” she explains. For Faith Edgar, this is about planting seeds for long-term growth, healing, and hope.

This year’s Miss World Belize pageant will feature contestants Faith Edgar, Shantay Torres, Doris Quilter Estrada, Laila Alarbesh, and Nayeli Orellano. The event is scheduled for June, and the winner will represent Belize at the international Miss World competition later in 2025. For more information and updates about the pageant, please visit the official Miss World Belize Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheILSFoundationMWB.