Emma Lopez crowned as First-Ever Little Miss San Pedro

The Little Miss San Pedro pageant crowned its first-ever winner on the evening of Saturday, May 31st, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Organized by the San Pedro Lions Club, this inaugural event featured five young contestants vying for the title. The contestants were eight-year-old Valeria Garcia, sponsored by Caye International Bank; seven-year-old Tracy Muñoz, hosted by Hidden Jewel Boutique Hotel; six-year-old Kaylin Maldonado, hosted by Captain Sharks; nine-year-old Grace Rodriguez, sponsored by Nupalm Island Lounge; and six-year-old Emma Lopez, sponsored by Caribbean Depot. At the end of an exciting show, Emma Lopez emerged as the winner, taking the crown and scepter.

The pageant consisted of four segments: Dance and Introduction, Beachwear, Costume, and Party Dress. A panel of three judges, Miss World Belize San Pedro delegate Faith Noel, Miss World Belize delegate from Mango Creek Isabella Zabaneh, and local business owner Carlos Barrientos, were tasked with selecting the winner. Eiden Salazar was the master of Ceremonies, joined onstage by current Lions Queen Karissa Vasquez.

The evening began with lively dance performances and the introduction of contestants. The San Pedro Dance Academy Beginners danced to Shake It Off. Local artist Chelsea Castro performed “Part of Your World,” followed by a vibrant “La Pollera Colora” performance by the San Pedro Dance Academy Seniors.

Next came the Beachwear segment, which celebrated San Pedro’s vibrant coastal culture. Each contestant modeled uniquely designed outfits that received enthusiastic applause from an audience filled with proud families and supporters.

Following the Beachwear segment, the San Pedro Dance Academy Beginners returned to perform MOM, and the Elite Dance Group wowed the crowd with Fireball. The Junior Level 1 and 2 of the Dance Academy also delivered impressive routines.

The Costume segment brought the audience to its feet. Each contestant wore a creative outfit symbolizing a cause they advocated for. After completing their runway walks, the girls explained the significance of their costumes, earning cheers and support from the crowd. The San Pedro Dance Academy performed additional routines before the final segment.

Salazar commented, “The beauty about this is that those five strong souls we are seeing tonight are teaching us a lesson. By being on stage, they are helping the San Pedro Lions Club in this fundraising event. Every dollar spent here will go back to the most needy ones.”

Each contestant modeled a stunning gown in the Party Dress segment, showcasing a remarkable blend of grace and elegance beyond their years. Afterward, Salazar asked them questions onstage, and the girls responded with a level of poise and maturity that deeply impressed both judges and attendees.

In the final moments, all five contestants stood together on stage as the results were announced. Grace Rodriguez was awarded Miss Photogenic, while Valeria Garcia earned both the Miss Congeniality title and First Runner-Up honors. The crown of Little Miss San Pedro 2025 was awarded to Emma Lopez. The winner received $500 cash, a $235 gift certificate from Pablo Garcia, a $100 gift certificate from Caliente’s, and additional certificates from JC Beauty Salon and Everglow. The First Runner-Up received $300 cash, gift certificates from Divas and Dudes and Jyoto, and a lunch or dinner for two at El Fogón. Each participant was also awarded $150 in cash and gift certificates from Castaway and Estel’s.

The Little Miss San Pedro Pageant now complements other local pageantry events, such as the annual Miss San Pedro pageant, which honors older contestants through cultural performances and community involvement. This new initiative by the San Pedro Lions Club celebrated the charm and talent of these young girls and highlighted their potential as future leaders and advocates for meaningful causes, both locally and beyond.

Event sponsors included Captain Sharks, Caribbean Depot, Hidden Jewel Hotel, Nupalm Island Lounge, Caye International Bank, San Pedro Town Council, Caye Design Studios, Tropic Air, Island Jungle, Elsy’s Liquor, La Bodeguita, Divas and Dudes Boutique, Captain Morgan’s, Castaway, Sharmaine’s Café, Truck Stop, Estel’s, Jyoto, Everglow Boutique, St. Francis Xavier Credit Union, Caliente’s Restaurant, Lavish Habit Café, Manelly’s Ice Cream, KV Creations, Pablo Garcia’s Photography, El Fogón Restaurant, JC Beauty Salon, Oceanic Expeditions Belize, Purple Pelican Restaurant, San Pedro Dance Academy, Elite Dance Group, Chelsea Castro, Manuel Ancona, San Pedro Lions Club, Karissa Vasquez, Yacareli Fernandez, and Francisco Mendez.