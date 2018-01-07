Wolfe’s Woofer: The Collar

“Time for you to take your shower and get ready,” Sherry said.

“Ready? Ready for what?”

“We’re having dinner at Denise and John’s house. Remember?”

“Oh, no,” I said. “I forgot all about it. Melody called while you were gone this morning and roped me into taking care of Davin this evening.”

It was too late to get out of that commitment because there was a knock on the door and Melody came in like a whirlwind.

“Thank you so much,” she said, giving me a hug. “You’re the best grandpa ever.”

“You only say that when you want me to babysit.”

“All right,” Sherry said. “I called Denise and she says bringing Davin is no problem. It’s time to get dressed.”

“What’s the occasion for a dinner party?” I asked.

“John’s brother, Martin, is a priest. He’s on the island for a short visit on his way from Peru to the U.S.”

Davin was very well behaved at dinner. As a matter of fact, I was worried about him being so quiet until I realized that he spent the best part of the meal staring at the priest.

Finally, Martin said, “Davin, we weren’t properly introduced. I’m Father Martin.”

“Uh. Hello,” Davin said.

“I couldn’t help notice you staring at my collar all evening. Am I right?”

“Uh. Yes, sir. That thing you’re wearing around your neck.”

“And do you know why I wear it around my neck?”

Davin nodded his head.

“Yes, sir. Because it kills fleas and ticks for up to three months.”

