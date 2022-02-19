𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗕𝗮𝗲𝘇𝗮 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗔-𝗖𝗔𝗖/𝗖𝗖𝗔𝗗 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗮

The meetings, which are being held on February 17 and 18, are being convened by SICA, the Sistema de la Integracion Centroamericana (Central American Integration System), of which Panama holds the pro-tempore presidency. Both CAC and CCAD are organs of parent body SICA.

A meeting with Ministers of Agriculture and Ministers of the Environment is also being held by CCAD, the Comision Centroamericana de Ambiente y Desarollo (Central American Commssion for Development and the Environment) at which Belize is being represented by Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management Orlando Habet and CEO Baeza. That meeting will look at issues dealing with climate change, advances and challenges of the AFOLU 2040 Initiative, and regional updates on NDCs in the Agricultural sector.

CEO Servulo Baeza of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise attended meetings in Panama, including the first ordinary meeting of 2022 of the Consejo Agropecuario Centroamericano (CAC), or Central American Agricultural Council, in Panama. The meeting features presentations on the present state of agricultural trade in Central America; regional policies for micro, small and medium enterprise development; presentations from IICA, the Inter American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture; regional advances in biotechnology; approval of the sub-regional plan for Peasant, Indigenous and Afro-descendant Family Farming in the Region; as well as messages from the regional FAO director.

