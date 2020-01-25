Superintendent Christopher Noble receives 2019 Crime Fighter Award

The Belize Police Department has recognized the extraordinary job Superintendent Christopher Noble has done as the head of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) over the past six months by awarding him with the 2019 Crime Fighter Award. Noble was presented with the recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd, in the Capital City of Belmopan during the ‘All Officers Conference’ event held at the National Police Training Academy.

Noble was honoured to receive such an award on behalf of his team, which, under his leadership, has significantly thwarted criminal activities on the cayes. He shared that it was an honour to be assigned to the islands. “Our strategy has been very basic,” he said. “It involves basic policing, patrols, meet and greets, the accessibility to some extent and the community has responded in kind,” Noble added that every day is a challenge to get the job done, but you adapt and strategize to combat the odds and get the best possible results. The senior officer commends and thanks to his team in Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye for a job well done in its united effort.

Noble took over the command of the coastal unit shortly after a tragic double murder on Ambergris Caye, registered on June 23, 2019. He took the helm of the coastal unit at a time when crime was on the rise. By the time he took office on Ambergris Caye, there had been seven murders on the island, with March 2019 being the bloodiest with three deaths.

The final murder incident in June 2019 was the most shocking. A brazen murder saw the deaths of a local tour guide as well as an American tourist. 53-year-old Mario Nestor Graniel Jr. and American National, 53-year-old Dr. Gary Paul Swank, were both gunned down on Sunday, June 23rd while on a fly-fishing trip at sea on the leeward side of Ambergris Caye. A police report stated that Graniel and Dr. Swank were shot several times from a passing boat. Due to the nature of the incident, a special police team was formed to investigate the crime. Several persons of interest were arrested, but once again, no formal charges were made.

During the following months, Noble and his team engaged in strategies that deterred crime activities to a level not seen on the island in quite some time. From arrests made to several firearms confiscated from the streets, many residents are saying they feel safer than before. Another police strategy that has been well received is the newly introduced bicycle patrol, which is being done not only by the tourism police but police constables as well. One of the highlights for the past six months is the lack of murders and the removal of several firearms from the streets, 11 of them in December alone.

Several members of the business community on the island are satisfied with Noble’s work and commend him and his team for their continued effort. Many of them have offered their support to the local police department in their efforts to keep islanders and visitors safe.

The award event also saw Assistant Commissioner of Police Alden Dawson receiving the 2019 Most Outstanding Regional Commander award. Dawson is currently the Regional Commander for the Eastern Division on the mainland.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating Superintendent Christopher Noble for a job well done and to an even better 2020. The San Pedro Police Station can be reached at phone number 206-2022, anonymous calls can also be made via Crime Stoppers Belize at 501-600-3563 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/.

