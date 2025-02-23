Letter to the Editor: Special Thanks for a Successful February 1 Emergency Blood Driv

Dear Editor,

The family of Maria Kumul and the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wish to thank all those who came to donate blood at the emergency blood drive held February 1 at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Over 55 members of the Ambergris Caye community came to donate. At the end of the day, 36 pints of life-saving blood were generously donated.

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help! El Fogon, Caliente, Norma’s Deli, and the San Pedro Town Council.

A special thanks goes to Councillor Dianelli Aranda and Kaylee Kumul for all the help they provided to ensure the blood drive was a success.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who also helped to ensure that the June 15 blood drive was a success: Princessa Erikson, Councillor Marina Kay, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Emmerson Michael, and Phillip Ramsey.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services from Belize City who gave up their weekend time to come to San Pedro to collect the blood: Ruby Aquillon, Marieli Cho, Adrian Martinez, Alma Trejo, and Erinn Walford.

Finally, we want to let the Ambergris Caye community know that the next blood drives for 2025 are scheduled for the following Saturdays: May 3, August 2, and November 1.

Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will put these dates on your calendars so that you too can give the gift of life!

Also, if you wish to donate at the upcoming May, August, and November blood drives below are some tips on what you can do before to make sure your blood iron levels are high enough so that you can donate.

Starting the month BEFORE the blood drive:

Eat more iron-rich foods every day such as green, leafy vegetables, broccoli, fish, meat (beef, chicken, turkey), beans and lentils.

Consume fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C such as citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit, limes), tomatoes, bell peppers and melons such as cantaloupe.

Cut back on foods and beverages that interfere with iron absorption such as coffee, tea, dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, soy.

Consult your doctor before taking a iron supplement.

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood.

Thank you:

Members of the Maria Kumul family

Ashty Dennison (San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”