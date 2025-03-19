San Pedro Lions Club hosts a successful Sip and Paint Fundraiser!

On March 15th, the San Pedro Lions Club transformed its venue into a vibrant art studio for a Paint and Sip fundraiser. This event raised crucial funds to support childhood cancer treatment and vision care for underserved children. The sold-out event attracted 27 attendees, each of whom was celebrated as a “special guest” for their contributions to these important causes.

Participants painted a serene scene of dolphins leaping from the sea under a sunset, guided by Lion Queen Karissa Vasquez, an artist and owner of KV Creations, who was one of the event’s organizers. The funds raised will assist families in vulnerable communities as they navigate childhood cancer by covering transportation costs to treatment centers and back home. Additionally, the Lions Club aims to provide affordable eyeglasses for children whose families cannot afford them, ensuring access to essential eye care.

The event partnered with various sponsors to ensure its success, including Janine Lopez, Wine De Vine, Madisco, Recinos Imports, and LCs Distributors, all of which contributed resources to make the evening possible. Lion Ana Ico, Chair of both causes, led a dedicated committee alongside Vasquez to coordinate logistics. Miah Pascacio, a 10-year-old member of CUB (Children of the Universe Braille), received praise for her hands-on support throughout the event, from setup to cleanup.

Guests offered positive feedback, commending the event’s creativity and camaraderie, and many expressed enthusiasm for future events. The Lions Club confirmed plans to host additional fundraisers, highlighting its commitment to expanding community support. Lion President Nesher Acosta was recognized for his unwavering support of all these initiatives.

This collaborative effort underscores the Lions’ role in promoting artistic expression and driving tangible change, demonstrating that even small gatherings can have a meaningful impact through community engagement.