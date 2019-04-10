Island students sit first part of the 2019 PSE

Standard Six students of both Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker joined thousands of students countrywide as they sat the first of the National Primary School Examination (PSE) on Monday, April 8th. The annual examination was held at the San Pedro High School and tested students in English and Science. The English test consisted of two sections, multiple choice questions, and a writing assignment, while Science tested the students’ knowledge in biology and general science, with multiple choice questions as well.

At 1:45PM the students were released, and many of them shared with The San Pedro Sun their experience after taking the PSE. Karen Cruz from New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School said that she, along with her friends, had prepared weeks before the exam day and is confident she will get good results when grades are released. Alberto Waight from San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School commented that the tests were straightforward and were not that difficult. “They were a challenge though, but I am confident that I did well,” he said.

Casey Gillett from Ambergris Caye Elementary School shared with The San Pedro Sun that she had put her all into the test and her countless sleepless nights before the PSE should pay off with excellent results. Breyannie Chub of La Isla Cariñosa Academy from Caye Caulker said English was her favorite test for the day. She enjoyed exploring her creativity during the writing portion of the exam.

However, everyone who spoke to The Sun agreed that Science was tough. Many students indicated that they had issues understanding the vocabulary in the questions, and some of the content in the exam itself was unknown to them. Despite this challenge, they answered every question to the best of their knowledge.

Students taking the PSE this year hailed from San Pedro Roman Catholic School, La Isla Bonita Elementary School, The Island Academy, Holy Cross Anglican School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School and neighboring Caye Caulker’s Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School and La Isla Cariñosa Academy.

The second part of the PSE will focus Mathematics, and Social Studies, and has been scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3rd at the San Pedro High School.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS